Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
(516) 746-4484
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:15 AM
St.Aidan's R.C. Church
1922 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Helen Fortune Notice
FORTUNE - Helen M. (Nee Kiernan) of Albertson, NY on June 13, 2019 in her 97th year. Beloved wife of the late Hank. Loving mother of Michael, Maryellen Bussell (Jerry), Joan, Susan (Thomas), John, Nora (Charles), Patrick (Marjorie) and the late Kevin and Margaret. Adored grandmother of 16 and "Greatie" of 12. Visitation Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Weigand Bros Funeral Home, 49 Hillside Ave., Will-iston Park, NY. Funeral Mass Monday 11:15 am at St.Aidan's R.C. Church. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in Newsday from June 14 to June 15, 2019
