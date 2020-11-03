1/
Sister Helen Geagan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GEAGAN - Sister Helen, form-erly known as Sister Imm-aculate Corde, C.S.J. of Maria Regina Residence on Friday October 30, 2020. Reposing at Sacred Heart Chapel Building 3, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood, N.Y. 11717, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, Wake service at 9AM followed by Funeral Rites at 10AM . Sister Helen is lovingly remembered by her family, friends and the Sisters of St. Joseph. Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood, NY 11717. Services entrusted to Michael J. Grant Funeral Home Inc. Brentwood N.Y.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Reposing
Sacred Heart Chapel Building 3
Send Flowers
NOV
4
Wake
09:00 AM
Sacred Heart Chapel Building 3
Send Flowers
NOV
4
Funeral
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Chapel Building 3
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Michael J Grant Funeral Home Inc
571 Suffolk Ave
Brentwood, NY 11717
(631) 273-4443
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved