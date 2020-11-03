GEAGAN - Sister Helen, form-erly known as Sister Imm-aculate Corde, C.S.J. of Maria Regina Residence on Friday October 30, 2020. Reposing at Sacred Heart Chapel Building 3, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood, N.Y. 11717, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, Wake service at 9AM followed by Funeral Rites at 10AM . Sister Helen is lovingly remembered by her family, friends and the Sisters of St. Joseph. Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood, NY 11717. Services entrusted to Michael J. Grant Funeral Home Inc. Brentwood N.Y.







