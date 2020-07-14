Pensa - Helen I., of Amityville, NY on July 13, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Charles and Maria Pensa. Beloved sister to Lillian Sullivan and the late Catherine Costa. Cherished aunt to Msgr. Thomas C. Costa, Lorraine Brown (Thomas), Daniel Sullivan (Anette), Dr. Loretta Zweig (Richard), Mary Merle (Gabriel), Dorothy Mahan, Jane Lucidi (Kevin), Michael Sullivan (Donna), Nancy Boruch (John) and the late Paul Sullivan. Helen also leaves behind 15 grandnieces and nephews and 8 great-grandnieces and nephews. She was a friend to all and will be missed. Visiting Thursday 10:00am - 11:00am at Powell Funeral Home, 67 Broadway (Rt. 110) Amityville, Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 11:30am at St. Martin of Tours R.C. Church, Amityville. Burial to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, N.Y. www.powellfh.com