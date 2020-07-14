1/
Helen I. Pensa
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pensa - Helen I., of Amityville, NY on July 13, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Charles and Maria Pensa. Beloved sister to Lillian Sullivan and the late Catherine Costa. Cherished aunt to Msgr. Thomas C. Costa, Lorraine Brown (Thomas), Daniel Sullivan (Anette), Dr. Loretta Zweig (Richard), Mary Merle (Gabriel), Dorothy Mahan, Jane Lucidi (Kevin), Michael Sullivan (Donna), Nancy Boruch (John) and the late Paul Sullivan. Helen also leaves behind 15 grandnieces and nephews and 8 great-grandnieces and nephews. She was a friend to all and will be missed. Visiting Thursday 10:00am - 11:00am at Powell Funeral Home, 67 Broadway (Rt. 110) Amityville, Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 11:30am at St. Martin of Tours R.C. Church, Amityville. Burial to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, N.Y. www.powellfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
(631) 691-0172
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved