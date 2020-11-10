CONNORS- Helen Irean (nee Conlin) passed away on November 1, 2020 at her home in Plandome, NY surrounded by her family. Helen was an unparalleled mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who passed along her faith & love for family & to every person in her life. Helen was prede-ceased by her husband of 61 years Thomas in 2009 & is sur- vived by 7 children and their spouses: Doreen (Jack), Gail (Lee), Tom (Karen), Nancy (Kevin), Ron (Sue), Lisa (Bill), Keith (Mary Kay) 22 grandchil- dren & 12 great-grandchildren.







