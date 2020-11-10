1/
HELEN IREAN (neeConlin) CONNORS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HELEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CONNORS- Helen Irean (nee Conlin) passed away on November 1, 2020 at her home in Plandome, NY surrounded by her family. Helen was an unparalleled mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who passed along her faith & love for family & to every person in her life. Helen was prede-ceased by her husband of 61 years Thomas in 2009 & is sur- vived by 7 children and their spouses: Doreen (Jack), Gail (Lee), Tom (Karen), Nancy (Kevin), Ron (Sue), Lisa (Bill), Keith (Mary Kay) 22 grandchil- dren & 12 great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved