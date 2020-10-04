1/
Helen J. Norcott
NORCOTT - Helen J. of Brentwood, NY on September 25, 2020 Beloved wife to John. Devoted mother of Jenna Pizzarelli and her husband John. Loving Aunt to Ray, Gene, Michael and Ron Leone. Cherished grandmother to Ava, Jake and Jessica Pizzarelli. Reposing at Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes INC., 571 Suffolk Avenue Brentwood Funeral Mass Monday 9:45am at St. Anne's RC Church Brentwood followed by interment at Queen of All Saints Cemetery. Family will receive friends Sunday 2-4pm and 6-8pm. Masks and social distancing required. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contribution to Smile LI (Support My Independent Life) at Smileli.org.



Published in Newsday on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Reposing
Michael J Grant Funeral Home Inc
OCT
4
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Michael J Grant Funeral Home Inc
OCT
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Michael J Grant Funeral Home Inc
OCT
5
Funeral Mass
09:45 AM
St. Anne's RC Church
Funeral services provided by
Michael J Grant Funeral Home Inc
571 Suffolk Ave
Brentwood, NY 11717
(631) 273-4443
