BATCHELLER - Helen Jagger May 8, 1931 - July 26, 2019 ("Sis"), 88, died peacefully, accompanied by family members and under hospice care. Sis was the daughter of Archer Ward Jagger, Jr. and Helen Cornell Jagger, and husband to Edward J. Batcheller. She grew up on her Father's Jagger Lane chicken farm in Westhampton, and later in Northport and East Northport, NY. Sis and Ed moved back to Westhampton in 1990. Sis was a graduate of Northport High School (Class of 1949), and Katie Gibbs Secretarial School. After her marriage to Ed in 1950 she spent most of her days raising her 3 children, Edward ("Skip") of Westhampton, NY; Gordon ("Butch") of Petersburgh, NY; and Helen Suzanne ("Suzy") of Mount Vision, NY. Sis was a multi-talented woman: a master cook, knitter, and seamstress. She practiced the art of crewel embroidery, oil painting and collage, made folk art, was an avid reader, and history buff, including an extensive knowledge of family geneology. Everyone that met her was immediately taken by her poise, kindness, warmth, and smile. She was filled with love and devotion, and shunned conflict. Everyone was welcome in the Batcheller household. Sis is survived by her husband Edward J. Batcheller, her sister Jean Plitt, Sons Gordon (Mary), Edward (Abigail), Suzy Tuohy (Edward), grandchildren Archer (Kimberly), Ana (Chris), Hope, Oliver, Onalee, Edward, William, and Timothy; great grandchildren Lily, Noelle, Clara, Micah, Paul, Gloria, Hudson, Jonathan, and James. A private service for family and friends will be held at the Jagger Family Cemetery in Westhampton at 1PM. Donations to East End Hospice in lieu of flowers.
Published in Newsday on July 30, 2019
