Helen Kelleher
KELLEHER - Helen Louise, Born in Brooklyn March 11th 1928 - Died July 1st 2020. Daughter of Gennaro Pucilla of Naples, Italy & Theresa. Loving Sister to Frank, Jeanette, Marie & Joseph. Devoted Wife of 64 years to James. Mother of Lillian, James, Teresa, & Timothy. Grandmother of Tara, Tracy, Kristin, Vincent, Nicole, Kyle, and Kelly. Great-Grandmother of Vincent Rocco & Emerson. Raised in Windsor Terrace Brooklyn. Married James of Red Hook, Sept 8th 1951. Raised us on East Lake Ave Massapequa Park NY. Retired Boynton Beach FL. Died peacefully while sleeping in Woodstock Terrace VT. She was an Angel and will forever be in our hearts...



Published in Newsday from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
