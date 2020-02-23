|
|
KIRK - Helen L. of East Northport, NY on February 21, at 92 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Charles W. Loving mother of Dawn (Grig) Scifres and Douglas (Rosenere). Cherished grandmother of Farrell (David), Kirk (Ashley), Charles and great-grandmother of Sutton, Whitt, Jay, and Wells. Visiting Monday 3-7pm at The Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, E. Northport. Cremation private. Mem-orial donations in lieu of flowers are requested to The of Nassau-Suffolk, 700 Veterans Memorial Highway, Hauppauge NY 11788. www.bfhli.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 23, 2020