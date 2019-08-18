Home

Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
(631) 581-5085
Helen LeGrow

Helen LeGrow Notice
LeGROW Helen Rita (nee Baumann) longtime resident of Islip,NY on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the age of 95 after a long illness. Beloved wife of the late Dave. Loving mother of Kenneth, of Islip, and the late Jeanne, of Patchogue. Devoted sister of the late Doris Crane, Joan Craig, and Betty Kollarek, all of Naples, FL. Mrs. LeGrow was born November 12, 1923 in Brooklyn, NY. After attending Hunter College and Columbia University in NYC, Mrs. LeGrow went on to become a women's physical education teacher in Bay Shore School District from 1950-51 and Islip School District from 1964-74. Later Mrs. LeGrow was a respected librarian part-time at Islip Public Library from 1982-2010. Cremation was private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the (). Arrangements under the care of the Overton Funeral Home, Inc., Islip, NY.
Published in Newsday from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22, 2019
