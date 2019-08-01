|
BOWEN - Helen Lizzette, age 86, resident of the Dominican Village, Amityville, NY died on July 31, 2019. Helen was born August 16, 1922 in Brooklyn, NY to William and Magdalena Bloechle. She graduated with honors from John Adams High School in Ozone Park and attended Queens College. In June 1950, Helen married George William Bowen at Christ Evangelical Church in Floral Park. For close to 40 years they resided in Floral Park before moving to Garden City, NY where they resided for another 25 years. Helen was a member of the American Guild of Organists and served many churches in the Nassau County area. Helen was also known for her delicious baking and her fine sewing and needle work. She loved long car trips and once joked she wanted to be buried with a steering wheel, her knitting needles, and a box of Oreos! Helen is survived by her spouse of 69 years George William Bowen. She is also survived by her children, Janet Blohm (James), Thomas Bowen (Amy), her grandchildren Lizette Reed (Ryan), Claire Blohm (Alex Warshauer), Dustin Bowen and her great-granddaughter June Reed. Visitation hours will be at the Powell Funeral Home, Inc., 67 Broadway (Rt. 110), Amityville Friday, August 2, 2019 from 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 pm. Prayer service 8:30 pm. Funeral services will celebrated Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:00 am by Pastor David W. Anglin at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 147 Park Ave., Amityville, NY. Interment to follow in Greenfield Cemetery, Uniondale, NY. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to St. Paul's Lutheran Church for benefit of the Organ Fund, 147 Park Ave., Amityville, NY 11701. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. www.powellfh.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 1, 2019