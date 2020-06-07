Helen M. Callahan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CALLAHAN - Helen M. of Mineola on May 31, 2020 passed away at the age of 94 from complications of Covid -19. Helen is predeceased by her husband of 65 years James. Loving mother of 4 devoted sons, James (Karen), Michael (Sharon), Richard, and Brian (Sannet). Grandmother to: Ryan (Diana), Colleen (Justin Simms), Caitlin (Matthew Bitter), Keith (Marisa), Sean (Holly), Kevin, Thomas and Matthew. Great Grandmother to twelve great grandchildren.Helen was born to John and Helen Makowski in August of 1925. With three older brothers John, Jim and Edward, Helen would be the oldest daughter with three younger sisters Dolores, Marie and Rosemary.James and Helen married on the 27th day of August 1949 at St. Bonaventure Church in Jamaica NY. A year later they brought a house in Mineola where they raised their family and remained for 65 years. Helen remained at home while raising her sons. After they had grown she worked at various jobs before she started at Winthrop Hospital in Mineola. She would later retired from the Admitting Office at Winthrop Hospital. After Jim retired from LILCO, they took up golf playing a few times a week but only 9 holes a time. Helen loved to read and they both walked everywhere in the village but especially to the Mineola Library. Helen also attended church at Our Lady of Hope in Carle Place almost every day. At the end of 2014 as Alzheimer started to affect her judgement, they moved to the Sunrise Assisted Living facility in Dix Hills. Helen only answered to the name Mom and that is the name that the staff at Sunrise (her second Home) called her. The family will hold a Memorial Mass at a later time this year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Helen's name to the Alzheimer's Association of America. For arrangements, please visit Weigand Bros. Funeral Home Williston Park for details.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
(516) 746-4484
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved