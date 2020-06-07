CALLAHAN - Helen M. of Mineola on May 31, 2020 passed away at the age of 94 from complications of Covid -19. Helen is predeceased by her husband of 65 years James. Loving mother of 4 devoted sons, James (Karen), Michael (Sharon), Richard, and Brian (Sannet). Grandmother to: Ryan (Diana), Colleen (Justin Simms), Caitlin (Matthew Bitter), Keith (Marisa), Sean (Holly), Kevin, Thomas and Matthew. Great Grandmother to twelve great grandchildren.Helen was born to John and Helen Makowski in August of 1925. With three older brothers John, Jim and Edward, Helen would be the oldest daughter with three younger sisters Dolores, Marie and Rosemary.James and Helen married on the 27th day of August 1949 at St. Bonaventure Church in Jamaica NY. A year later they brought a house in Mineola where they raised their family and remained for 65 years. Helen remained at home while raising her sons. After they had grown she worked at various jobs before she started at Winthrop Hospital in Mineola. She would later retired from the Admitting Office at Winthrop Hospital. After Jim retired from LILCO, they took up golf playing a few times a week but only 9 holes a time. Helen loved to read and they both walked everywhere in the village but especially to the Mineola Library. Helen also attended church at Our Lady of Hope in Carle Place almost every day. At the end of 2014 as Alzheimer started to affect her judgement, they moved to the Sunrise Assisted Living facility in Dix Hills. Helen only answered to the name Mom and that is the name that the staff at Sunrise (her second Home) called her. The family will hold a Memorial Mass at a later time this year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Helen's name to the Alzheimer's Association of America. For arrangements, please visit Weigand Bros. Funeral Home Williston Park for details.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 7, 2020.