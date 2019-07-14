GREENE - Helen M., Ed.D 9/29/1926 - 7/7/2019 Dr. Helen Greene began her 42- year career in education as an elementary school teacher at Glen Cove Landing School in 1961 and went on to become Dean of the School of Education and Professional Services at New York Institute of Technology from 1991 - 2003. Dr. Greene was University Dean, Faculty of Education at Long Island University in charge of six campuses from 1970 to 1991, She served in many capacities at C.W. Post starting in 1968. Dr. Greene served on the National Board of the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education and was President of the NYS Board of American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education. She was the first woman to serve on the Executive Board of Congregation Tifereth Israel, was founder and President of the Glen Cove League of Women Voters and served on the Glen Cove Friends of the Library Advisory Board. Once she retired, she served on the Educational Advisory Board for PBS/WLIW, volunteered at Glen Cove Hospital, and was an active member in a book group. In her 90's, she was instrumental in bringing a story to a new local newspaper about Glen Cove's Crescent Beach and reported on the need to bring the beach back to health and open it to the public once again. Dr. Greene had many friends, among them, the women of Violet House, formed by her when she was in college at NYU. The women of Violet House remained close friends for over 70 years. Dr. Greene is survived by her sons, Dr. Barry Greene, Andrew Greene, daughters - in - law, Julie and Patty, grandchildren, Eliot, Suzanne, Michael and Michelle. Her beloved husband, Albert Greene, passed away in 2001. Her beloved daughter, Susan, passed away in 1969. Helen will be remembered for her leadership, dynamic personality, and her mentoring of many. Published in Newsday on July 14, 2019