|
|
RICHICHI - Helen M. (nee Kenny) of Oakdale, NY on March 11, 2020 . Beloved wife of James N. (Jay). Devoted mother of Jacqueline Chitester (Chad), Allyson Caminiti (Chris) & James N. (Kimberly). Survived by 9 loving grandchildren. Dear sister of Maureen, Christopher, Stephen & Joseph. Reposing at Overton Funeral Home, 172 Main Street, Islip, N.Y., Sunday 2-4:30 pm and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at St. Lawrence the Martyr Church, Sayville, N.Y. at 10 am. Interment Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 14, 2020