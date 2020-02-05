Home

Gutterman's Funeral Home
8000 Jericho Tpke
Woodbury, NY 11797
(516) 921-5757
SMITH - Helen M., age 103, of St. James, NY, formerly of Brooklyn, Long Beach, and Commack at Gurwin Assisted Living January 30, 2020. Loving Wife of the late Warren. Beloved Mother of Carolyn (John) Ciarelli, Judy (Richard) Weissman, and Jay (Carol) Smith. Grandmother of Damon, Sara, Erica, Ryan. Great-Grandmother of Annemarie, Louis and Mars. Funeral services Friday, February 7 at 12:00pm at Gutterman's Funeral Home, 8000 Jericho Turnpike, Woodbury, NY. Burial at Mount Hebron Cemetery in Queens, NY at 1:30pm
Published in Newsday on Feb. 5, 2020
