Service
To be announced at a later date
Helen Marie Reed Pichardo

Helen Marie Reed Pichardo Notice
PICHARDO - Helen Marie Reed (95) passed away quietly in Virginia Beach, VA on April 30. Born in Great Neck, NY to Fred & Emily Reed. She has lived in Havana, Cuba, Long Island NY where she was employed at the Great Neck Public Schools for 30 years. At age 76 she moved to Virginia Beach, where she belonged to many clubs. The Red Hat Society, Golden Girls, Roma Lodge, and the Senior Couples Club. She was preceded in death by her parents Emily and Fred Reed, sister Jean Durr and her former spouse, Frank Pichardo. She will be sorely missed and remembered by her family. Son Paul Pichardo, daughter in law Linda, daughter Patty Jacobsen, son in law Bill, her 5 grandchildren Aaron Jacobsen, Heather Barton, Dawn Collins, Douglas Pichardo and Christine Odom and two great granddaughtersCamryn and Selah Barton. The service is to be held this summer and will be announced soon. Memorial donations can be made to . Friends may offer condolences at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2020
