Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen McHale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen McHale

Notice Condolences

Helen McHale Notice
McHALE - Helen L. of N. Bellmore, NY on May 13, 2019, at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of William (Marjorie), Catherine Hughes (the late Michael, MD), Thomas (Patricia), Helen Pickering (John), James (Annette), Gerard (Nancy), Joseph (Connie), Dennis, Peter (Ted), and predeceased by her children Elizabeth McCann, Claire, and Mary. Cherished by her 29 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her 7 siblings. Adored by her sister-in-law Adelaide Gilmartin. Family will receive friends Wednesday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, 9:45 am, at St. Barnabas R.C. Church in Bellmore, NY. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the www.woundedwarrior project.com or (855) 448-3997. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now