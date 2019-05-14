|
|
McHALE - Helen L. of N. Bellmore, NY on May 13, 2019, at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of William (Marjorie), Catherine Hughes (the late Michael, MD), Thomas (Patricia), Helen Pickering (John), James (Annette), Gerard (Nancy), Joseph (Connie), Dennis, Peter (Ted), and predeceased by her children Elizabeth McCann, Claire, and Mary. Cherished by her 29 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her 7 siblings. Adored by her sister-in-law Adelaide Gilmartin. Family will receive friends Wednesday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, 9:45 am, at St. Barnabas R.C. Church in Bellmore, NY. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the www.woundedwarrior project.com or (855) 448-3997. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on May 14, 2019