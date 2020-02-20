Home

Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 882-8200
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
Helen O'Sullivan Notice
O'SULLIVAN - Helen, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday February 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William J. O'Sullivan and predeceased by her sister Ruth. Loving mother of Maureen (Brendan) Duffy, Ellen (Kevin) O'Brien, Tricia (George) Romano and William A. O'Sullivan III. Cherished grandmother of Meghan, Julia, Casey, Michaela, Cara, George, and Kate. Helen will always be loved and remembered as the beautiful woman she was. Viewing will be held on Friday, February 21st from 2-4 and 7-9pm at Massapequa Funeral Home South Chapel, 4980 Mer-rick Road Massapequa Park, NY 11762. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Rose of Lima Church on Saturday, February 22nd at 10am. Interment will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or . MassapequaFuneralHome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 20, 2020
