Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Papa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Papa

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Papa Notice
PAPA - Helen, of Islip Terrace, LI on February 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Gregory. Devoted mother of Susan, Richard (Kevin), Elizabeth, and Robert. Loving grandmother of Alexander. Dear sister of Maureen. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 mile east of S.S. Pkwy., exit 45W). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Wednesday 9:30am at St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, Islip Terrace, LI. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. In lieu of flowers, Helen's family suggests donations be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Visiting Tuesday 2:00-4:00pm and 7:00-9:00pm. WWW.CHAPEYFAMILY.COM
Published in Newsday on Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -