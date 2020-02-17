|
|
PAPA - Helen, of Islip Terrace, LI on February 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Gregory. Devoted mother of Susan, Richard (Kevin), Elizabeth, and Robert. Loving grandmother of Alexander. Dear sister of Maureen. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 mile east of S.S. Pkwy., exit 45W). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Wednesday 9:30am at St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, Islip Terrace, LI. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. In lieu of flowers, Helen's family suggests donations be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Visiting Tuesday 2:00-4:00pm and 7:00-9:00pm. WWW.CHAPEYFAMILY.COM
Published in Newsday on Feb. 17, 2020