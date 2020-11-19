1/
Helen Rose McElroy
McElroy - Helen Rose of North Massapequa, NY on November 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edwin O'Brien and the late Richard McElroy. Devoted mother of Karen (Mark) Curtis, Richard (the late Susan), Judy (George) Gambino, and Robert. Cher- ished grandmother of Heather, Eric, Amanda, Richard, Karin, Michael, Nora, Teresa, Robert, and Mary. Loving great grandmother of 9. Adoring sister of the late Albert DeGennaro. Funeral arrangements entrust-ed to the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons Bethpage Funeral Home. Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Friday 11:30 AM at St. James R.C. Church, Seaford, LI. Burial to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, LI. www.chapeyfamily.com



Published in Newsday on Nov. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
20 Hicksville Rd
Bethpage, NY 11714
(516) 731-5600
