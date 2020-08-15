RUBCEWICH - Helen Theresa 97, of Huntington Station, passed away on August 12, 2020. Devoted wife of recently deceased John Vincent for over 73 years. Beloved mother of Diane and John (Denise). Revered grandmother of John (Sarah), Natalee (Eric), Scott (Laura), Dana (Sean), and Michael. Great-grandmother of John Anthony, William, James, Emilee, and Luca. Helen was a teacher for many years at St. Joseph's Elementary School in Astoria, as well as St. Hugh of Lincoln in Huntington Station. Helen was repeatedly voted "Teacher of the Year" by faculty and students alike. She was a friend and confidante to many, and will be sorely missed by friends and family alike. Funeral Mass will be Monday 10:45am at St. Patrick's Church, Huntington. maconnellfuneralhome.com
