ALTMAN - Helen Sari, formerly of Glen Cove, passed away on April 18, 2020. Born on October 8, 1935 to Harry Kline and Sari (Brown) Kline, Helen grew up in Upper Manhattan and sum-mered in Rockaway Beach. She graduated from the High School of Music and Art, and continued her education at Hunter College. She obtained her Masters in Social Work from Stony Brook University. She was a practicing therapist focusing on obtaining help for young people with drug and alcohol problems. Politically active for decades, Helen was a steadfast advocate for women's rights and democratic causes. She was a lover of classical music, films, the beach and an especially avid reader. She loved her children unconditionally, was cherished by her grandchildren, and adored by her late husband Stan Spiegelman, who predeceased her in 2019. Her eldest daughter Karyn Altman died in 2015, leaving the family in immeasurable loss. Helen leaves behind her daughters, Lauren Brennan, (Eric), Tracey Pietrzak (Anthony). She also leaves behind her beloved sister Thelma Reiter in NJ and many nieces and nephews. Her friends meant the world to her, and hold a special place our hearts. Due to the current times, a memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Donations in her name may be made to , or any .
Published in Newsday on Apr. 22, 2020