Helen Schem

SCHEM - Helen (nee Shapinski), age 89, of Dublin, California (formerly of Farmingdale, NY) passed away peacefully on June 17, 2020. She was born March 18, 1931 in Shamokin, PA. She married Fred Schem in August of 1954 who preceded her in death in 1992. She is survived by her children, Susan, Gregory (Debbie), Clif (Bonnie), Freddie (Debby), her grandchildren, Matthew, Jessica, Laura, Michael, Samantha, Steven, Melissa, and her sister Genevieve. She is predeceased by her sister Mildred and brother John. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date.



Published in Newsday on Jun. 21, 2020.
