SOMERS - Helen (nee Manning). Beloved wife of the late Joseph P. Somers for over 52 years. Loving mother of Mary Ann and JD Williams, Joseph and Dolores Somers, Stephen and Sharon Somers, and Terri and Jeffrey Milton. Devoted grandmother of Mark and Patrick Williams, Joseph, Matthew and Diana Somers, Stephen and Kristin Somers and Courtney and Jeffrey Milton. Cherished great grandmother of Madison, Lola and Sophia. Reposing at Martin A. Gleason Funeral Home, 10-25 150th Street, Whitestone NY. Visiting Thursday 2-5 and 7-9pm. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 10:45am St. Mel RC Church, 28-20 154 St., Flushing NY. Interment Mt. St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Helen Somers' name to the Health Village Employee's Appreciation Fund, 430 Schooleys Mountain Road, Hackettstown, NJ 07840.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 22, 2020