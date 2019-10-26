|
SPENCER - Helen D, 97, of Millsboro, DE, formerly Massapequa, NY, on Oct 20, 2019. Loving mother of Susan & Gene Farinacci, Paul & Louise Spencer. Irreplaceable grandmother of David & Marina, Scott & Meenal, Amy. Adoring GG to Ben, Jake, Lazlo, Kieran. Painter, writer, volunteer, traveler, learner, reader, hugger, laugher, lover of life, inimitable matriarch of a family irrevocably influenced by her warmth, compassion, wit, insight. After 18 years she joins her beloved Ernie to share a Baby Ruth forevermore. Services will be private and in lieu of flowers contributions are welcomed to Delaware Hospice or a . Online condolences may be sent by visiting. www.melsonfuneralservices
Published in Newsday on Oct. 26, 2019