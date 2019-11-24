|
|
STARKE - Helen T., age 89, of Deland, Florida, formerly of Hicksville, on 11/18/2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Starke (2007). Loving mother of Stephanie Repman, Stephen Starke, Robert Starke and Mary Kowalski. Cherished grandmother of Anthony, Victoria, Alexandra, Ashleigh, Kyle, Tyler and Ryan and great-grandmother of Adam, Jackson and Emma. Visitation will be held at Marinello Funeral Home, Inc. 493 Middle Country Rd. Coram, on Monday November 25, from 2-4 & 7-9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Margaret of Scotland Church at 9:45 AM on Tuesday, November 26. Private cremation to follow at Washington Memorial Park. Marinellofh.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 24, 2019