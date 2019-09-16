|
SUTHERLAND - HELEN of Glen Cove peacefully passed surrounded by family. Beloved wife of the late Charles A. Sutherland. Cherished daughter of James and Helen McNally of Glen Cove. Sister of Margaret Jablonski. Loved by all; especially her son, James Sutherland; daughter, Patricia Pius and son-in-law, Joseph Pius. Helen's lifetime joys included spending time with her deeply loved grandchildren and their families. Kathy and Bryan Kline with daughters Tatem and Addison. Michael and Marie Pius with sons Noah and Patrick. Helen received her Registered Nursing Degree from St. Catherine's School of Nursing, Brooklyn, NY. She was dedicated to the patients at Glen Cove Community Hospital. Volunteered at St. Patrick's and member of Catholic Daughters' of America. Spent her life loving and gently caring for family, friends, and her community. Helen brought the gift of kindness, a healing touch and the comfort of God's love to all. Visitation Monday 9-16, 3-5pm and 7-9pm at McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home 220 Glen Street, Glen Cove. Mass Tuesday at 10:00am at St. Patrick's Church, Glen Cove. Interment at Locust Valley Cemetery in Locust Valley.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 16, 2019