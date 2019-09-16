Home

McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home, Inc. - Glen Cove
220 Glen Street
Glen Cove, NY 11542
516 676-8600
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home, Inc. - Glen Cove
220 Glen Street
Glen Cove, NY 11542
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home, Inc. - Glen Cove
220 Glen Street
Glen Cove, NY 11542
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Glen Cove, NY
More Obituaries for Helen Sutherland
Helen Sutherland


1927 - 2019
Helen Sutherland Notice
SUTHERLAND - HELEN of Glen Cove peacefully passed surrounded by family. Beloved wife of the late Charles A. Sutherland. Cherished daughter of James and Helen McNally of Glen Cove. Sister of Margaret Jablonski. Loved by all; especially her son, James Sutherland; daughter, Patricia Pius and son-in-law, Joseph Pius. Helen's lifetime joys included spending time with her deeply loved grandchildren and their families. Kathy and Bryan Kline with daughters Tatem and Addison. Michael and Marie Pius with sons Noah and Patrick. Helen received her Registered Nursing Degree from St. Catherine's School of Nursing, Brooklyn, NY. She was dedicated to the patients at Glen Cove Community Hospital. Volunteered at St. Patrick's and member of Catholic Daughters' of America. Spent her life loving and gently caring for family, friends, and her community. Helen brought the gift of kindness, a healing touch and the comfort of God's love to all. Visitation Monday 9-16, 3-5pm and 7-9pm at McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home 220 Glen Street, Glen Cove. Mass Tuesday at 10:00am at St. Patrick's Church, Glen Cove. Interment at Locust Valley Cemetery in Locust Valley.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 16, 2019
