CAVANAUGH - Helen T., 92, passed away peacefully at home in West Babylon, NY on October 7th. She was the Beloved wife of the late John Cavanaugh, Mother to the late James Cavanaugh, and Sister to the late James McKillop. She is survived by her daughter Janice Cavanaugh-Teti, "Son" John Teti and "Daughter" Linda Cavanaugh. She was a Proud Grandmother to Jason Teti and to Great-Grandson Gabriel. Helen graduated from St. Catherine's Nursing School in Brooklyn in 1948. She was a dedicated, compassionate Nurse who cared deeply for her patients. She worked at Mercy Hospital and later Brunswick Hospital until she retired. During retirement Helen volunteered at Christa House in West Babylon. She took Blood pressures at Rainbow in Lin-denhurst and was Nurse at Tiny Town Day Care, in Melville. She was active in Our Lady of Grace and AARP. She had a generous spirt and enjoyed helping others. She brought a smile with her wherever she went. Memorial Services will be held at Our Lady of Grace Church, West Babylon on November 7th at 10:30 AM.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store