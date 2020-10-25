1/1
Helen T. Cavanaugh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAVANAUGH - Helen T., 92, passed away peacefully at home in West Babylon, NY on October 7th. She was the Beloved wife of the late John Cavanaugh, Mother to the late James Cavanaugh, and Sister to the late James McKillop. She is survived by her daughter Janice Cavanaugh-Teti, "Son" John Teti and "Daughter" Linda Cavanaugh. She was a Proud Grandmother to Jason Teti and to Great-Grandson Gabriel. Helen graduated from St. Catherine's Nursing School in Brooklyn in 1948. She was a dedicated, compassionate Nurse who cared deeply for her patients. She worked at Mercy Hospital and later Brunswick Hospital until she retired. During retirement Helen volunteered at Christa House in West Babylon. She took Blood pressures at Rainbow in Lin-denhurst and was Nurse at Tiny Town Day Care, in Melville. She was active in Our Lady of Grace and AARP. She had a generous spirt and enjoyed helping others. She brought a smile with her wherever she went. Memorial Services will be held at Our Lady of Grace Church, West Babylon on November 7th at 10:30 AM.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnstons' Wellwood Funeral Home
305 N Wellwood Ave
Lindenhurst, NY 11757
(631) 226-2220
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved