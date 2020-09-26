1/
Helen Timoney
TIMONEY - Helen E. of Islip, NY on September 25, 2020, at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Daniel. Loving mother of Daniel Timoney (Pat) and Diane Grossmann (Joe). Cherished grandmother of Bob (Shannon), Brian (Kristin), Justin and Ryan and 5 great-grandchildren. Visiting, Sunday, 2-4:30 and 7-9PM at the Overton Funeral Home, Inc. 172 Main St. Islip, NY. Funeral Liturgy, Monday, 10AM, Trinity Lutheran Church, Islip, NY. Interment, Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY.



Published in Newsday on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
02:00 - 04:30 PM
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
27
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
28
Liturgy
10:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
