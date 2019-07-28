Newsday Notices
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
URBAN - Helen J. formerly of Franklin Square, NY, on July 25, 2019, at the age of 97. Devoted wife of the late Julius. Beloved mother of Julius (Kristina) and Helena Dwyer (Daniel). Cherished by her 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends Monday, July 29, 2019, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, 10 am, at St. Bernard's R.C. Church in Levittown, NY. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury. osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on July 28, 2019
