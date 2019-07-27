|
WILSON - Helen A. (nee McLaughlin) of Levittown, NY on July 26, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of Charles. Loving mother of Michael (Theresa), John (Susan), Barbara Davis (Terry), Terry Muller (Rich), Billy (MaryAnne), Patty Carson (Steve), Jimmy, Kathleen Puckhaber (John). Cherished by her 24 grandchildren 4 great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends Sun. 3 pm - 8 pm, at Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PWKY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Mon. 10 am, at St. Bernard's R.C. Church in Levittown, NY. Interment to follow on Tuesday at L.I. National Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday from July 27 to July 28, 2019