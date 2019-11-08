Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
religious service
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc. 603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Wondsel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Wondsel

Add a Memory
Helen Wondsel Notice
WONDSEL - Helen D. of Point Lookout, NY on November 5, 2019 at the age of 82. Reunited in heaven with her beloved husband Theodore and her grandson Jacob. Loving mother of Barbara Hackett (Peter), Teddy (Sue), Glenn (Chris), Jeffrey (Cheryl), and Jennifer Fucignas (Tom). Cherished by her 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Adored sister of the late Audrey Meyer and the late Frederick Feller. Family will receive friends Monday, 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Funeral Tuesday, 9:30 am, with a religious service at 10 am. Interment to follow at Greenfield Cemetery. osheafuneral.com.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now