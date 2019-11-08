|
WONDSEL - Helen D. of Point Lookout, NY on November 5, 2019 at the age of 82. Reunited in heaven with her beloved husband Theodore and her grandson Jacob. Loving mother of Barbara Hackett (Peter), Teddy (Sue), Glenn (Chris), Jeffrey (Cheryl), and Jennifer Fucignas (Tom). Cherished by her 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Adored sister of the late Audrey Meyer and the late Frederick Feller. Family will receive friends Monday, 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Funeral Tuesday, 9:30 am, with a religious service at 10 am. Interment to follow at Greenfield Cemetery. osheafuneral.com.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 8, 2019