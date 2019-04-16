|
CERKY - Helene J. (nee Spinella) on April 12. Beloved wife of John for 61 years. Loving mother of Kathy, Carolyn Tynan, Linda (Greg) Epp and Cheryl (Joe) Iannacone. Proud grandmother of twelve grandchildren. Family will receive friends at Leo F. Kearns on Tuesday 4-6pm and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10:45am at St. Raphael's Church, East Meadow. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations to Long Island Alzheimers Foundation, https://www.liaf.org/ 1025 Old Country Rd, Suite 115, Westbury, NY 11590.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 16, 2019