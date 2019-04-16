Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helene Cerky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helene Cerky

Notice Condolences Flowers

Helene Cerky Notice
CERKY - Helene J. (nee Spinella) on April 12. Beloved wife of John for 61 years. Loving mother of Kathy, Carolyn Tynan, Linda (Greg) Epp and Cheryl (Joe) Iannacone. Proud grandmother of twelve grandchildren. Family will receive friends at Leo F. Kearns on Tuesday 4-6pm and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10:45am at St. Raphael's Church, East Meadow. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations to Long Island Alzheimers Foundation, https://www.liaf.org/ 1025 Old Country Rd, Suite 115, Westbury, NY 11590.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.