J Ronald Scott Funeral Home Inc
20 Ponquogue Ave
Hampton Bays, NY 11946
(631) 728-3660
GUSTAFSON - Helene E. (nee Chader), passed away, December 11, 2019 in Southampton, NY. She is survived by her husband Harry; son Peter, his wife Mary; grandsons Dustin and John Gustafson, plus three great grandchildren: Tor, Mona, and Jin Gustafson. She made the most of a difficult life. She is predeceased by two of her three children, Elizabeth Eve, and Mark John Gustafson. Helene, affectionately known as "Enie" to some, was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1927 to George and Rose Chader of Hampton Bays. A graduate of Franklin K. Lane High School, she attended Pratt Institute's School of Art before raising a family. She returned to art, painting watercolors later in life. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 14, 25pm at the Scott-Rothwell Funeral Home, 20 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays, NY. Interment of the remains to be on her birthday, Monday, February 10 at Good Ground Cemetery, Hampton Bays, at 1:00.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 13, 2019
