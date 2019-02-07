Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
62 Carleton Ave
East Islip, NY 11730
(631) 581-2828
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
62 Carleton Ave
East Islip, NY 11730
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
62 Carleton Ave
East Islip, NY 11730
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
8:45 AM
St. Patrick's R.C. Church
Bay Shore, L.I., NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helene Gruenberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helene Gruenberg

Notice Condolences

Helene Gruenberg Notice
GRUENBERG - Helene "Mickey" of Bay Shore on February 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard Gruenberg. Loving mother of Patricia Gmelch, Thomas Gruenberg, Michael Gruenberg (Anne), Kathleen Bersani (Robert), the late Stephen Gruenberg and Anne Shultz (Scott). Cherished grandmother of Kelly DeJesus (Anthony), Richard Gmelch (Kristy), Julie Gruenberg, Hannah Gruenberg, the late Thomas Kane, Matthew Kane, Megan Caiola (Greg), Nina Berasni, Kyle Shultz and Annabelle Shultz. Adored great-grandmother of Lucas, Kaylee, Addison & Alexander. Fond sister of Susan Posanti (Joseph), and the late Jeanne Gilmore. The family will receive friends at the Albrecht, Bruno & O'Shea Funeral Homes Inc. 62 Carleton Avenue, East Islip (2 miles south exit 43-A Southern State Parkway) Friday between the hours of 2-4 & 7-9pm. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick's R.C. Church, Bay Shore, L.I. 8:45am Saturday. Private cremation to follow. Mrs. Gruenberg will be inurned at a later date with her late husband Richard at Calverton National Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
Download Now