GRUENBERG - Helene "Mickey" of Bay Shore on February 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard Gruenberg. Loving mother of Patricia Gmelch, Thomas Gruenberg, Michael Gruenberg (Anne), Kathleen Bersani (Robert), the late Stephen Gruenberg and Anne Shultz (Scott). Cherished grandmother of Kelly DeJesus (Anthony), Richard Gmelch (Kristy), Julie Gruenberg, Hannah Gruenberg, the late Thomas Kane, Matthew Kane, Megan Caiola (Greg), Nina Berasni, Kyle Shultz and Annabelle Shultz. Adored great-grandmother of Lucas, Kaylee, Addison & Alexander. Fond sister of Susan Posanti (Joseph), and the late Jeanne Gilmore. The family will receive friends at the Albrecht, Bruno & O'Shea Funeral Homes Inc. 62 Carleton Avenue, East Islip (2 miles south exit 43-A Southern State Parkway) Friday between the hours of 2-4 & 7-9pm. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick's R.C. Church, Bay Shore, L.I. 8:45am Saturday. Private cremation to follow. Mrs. Gruenberg will be inurned at a later date with her late husband Richard at Calverton National Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 7, 2019