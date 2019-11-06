|
MORRISON - Helene, 89, passed away on Tuesday November 5, 2019 at her home in Wantagh, NY after a brief illness. Helene was born November 14, 1929 to Herbert and Marie Gretsch in Rockville Centre, NY. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Don Morrison, of 52 years and by her sister Marie Jean Gretsch and brother Herbert Gretsch. She is survived by her loving sister Sally Marie Connors and her loving nieces Sally Rose, West Palm Beach FL, Doreen Connors, Long Beach, NY, Marie Kleshefsky, Point Lookout, NY and Yvonne Connors, Vancouver, CA and nephews Jay Connors, Ridge-field, CT, Kevin Connors, Darien CT, and Brian Connors, Bay Shore, NY. Helene was a devout Catholic and parishioner at St. Frances de Chantal Catholic Church. She was a eucharistic minister and active volunteer at the parish and thrift shop. She was a fun loving and caring wife and aunt to her many nieces and nephews. She spent countless hours with them taking them to the beach and fun trips out of town. She loved the outdoors, especially riding her bike to the beach and swimming in the ocean. She will be missed by all especially for her kind and gentle spirit. A wake service will be held on Thursday, November 7 from 5-7 pm at William Law Funeral Home, 1 Jerusalem Ave., Massapequa NY. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, November 8 at 10:00 am at St. Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Wantagh, NY. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to Hospice by going to their website MJHSFoundation.org. to donate.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 6, 2019