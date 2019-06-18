|
NAPOLITANO- Helga M., 57 of Huntington, on June 14, 2019. Beloved wife of William. Loving mother of Timothy & Jonathan Popko and Nicole & Christopher Napolitano. Devoted daughter of Aloise & Ernst Muller. Dear sister of Christa Gunderson and Diana Wade (Dana). Dental Hygienist at Northport VA Hospital and Longtime Adjunct Professor at Farmingdale State College- Dental Hygiene Program. Visitation M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave, Huntington Station, Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Mass will be at St. Patrick's Church, Huntington, Thursday at 9:45 AM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in her name to: ALS Association- Team Popko Power. http:--web.alsa.org-goto-helganapolitano maconnellfunerahome.com
Published in Newsday on June 18, 2019