Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Hendrik Ullman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hendrik Jan (Hank) Ullman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hendrik Jan (Hank) Ullman Notice
ULLMAN Hendrik Jan (Hank) of Westhampton, New York passed away peacefully from cancer on April 11, 2020. He was born in Amsterdam, The Netherlands to the late Emily and Frank Ullman on March 23, 1946. He grew up in Port Washington, New York and spent much of his life with his family in Port Washington. He graduated from Hebron Academy and Boston University, served in the U.S. Army, and spent much of his life in retailing, starting with JC Penney and spending many years with his parents running the Nassau Stores on Long Island. His later business life was focused on the sale of long-term care insurance. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Kathleen, sons Brian and Eric, Eric's wife Meredith, grandchildren, Brianna, Olivia, Theodore and Cecilia, a brother, Leo, Leo's wife Kay and their four children and nine grandchildren. Hank was a wonderful guy, loved by his family and many, many friends, to whom he brought great joy. His remains will be cremated. A ceremony to honor his life will be scheduled for a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hendrik's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -