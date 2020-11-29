1/
Henrietta Larcade
LARCADE - Henrietta C., on November 20, 2020, 75 years of age, grew up in Douglas Manor, NY, and spent the last 45 years in Northport. Beloved wife of Richard. Loving mother of Christopher (and his wife, Saundra), Nicole (and her husband, Dennis), and their four-legged, cairn sibling, Harry. Cherished grandmother of Jack. Dearly loved by nieces, Lisa, and Rachel; by nephew, Michael (and his wife, Monica); great aunts, Lee and Rose; sisters-in-law, Marie Ellen, and Bunny; and grand-nephews, Jameson & Donovan. Funeral arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Henrietta's memory to either of the following charities: Little Shelter Animal Rescue and Adoption Center (www.littleshelter.org) or to the Helping Hand Food Pantry and Rescue Mission (www.helpinghandsrescuemission.org) www.nolanfh.com



Published in Newsday on Nov. 29, 2020.
