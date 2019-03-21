|
BAMBERGER - Henry W. Sr. of Mineola on March 19, 2019. Proud Veteran US Army WWII. Retired Letter Carrier USPS Mineola. Beloved husband of Edith. Devoted father of Geraldine Hogan (Glenn), Henry and Mary Jo Russo (John). Grandfather to Kathryn, James and Chris- topher. Great grandfather to Lucy. Special thank you to nephew John Passarella for all his help during this difficult time and Teri Albanese for all the special care she provided. Visiting Thursday 2-5 & 7-9pm Cassidy Funeral Home, 156 Willis Ave, Mineola. Funeral Mass Friday, 9:45am Corpus Christi Church. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park. Memorials to St. Jude Childrens Hospital.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 21, 2019