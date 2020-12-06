1/
Henry Bramwell
Bramwell - Henry G., Sr., 90, of Patchogue, NY, passed on Dec. 4, 2020, Proud Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Beloved husband of the late Gail Bramwell. Loving father of Marilyn (Timothy) Brownie, Henry G. Jr. (Dana) Bramwell, & Robert Bramwell. Dearest brother of Joan & brother-in-law of the late Stan Jacobsen. Cherished grandfather of Merrilee, Max & Jake and great-grandfather of Marina. Dear uncle to his nieces & nephews. Arrangements entrusted to the Ruland Funeral Home, Inc. (500 N. Ocean Avenue, Patchogue, NY). Family to receive friends on Monday from 2-4PM & 7-9PM with Religious Services at 8:00PM. On Tuesday a Closing Prayer will be offered at 10:00 AM. Committal will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Farmingdale, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Patchogue Church of the Nazarene, 65 Franklin Street, Patchogue, New York 11772.



Published in Newsday on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ruland Funeral Home - Patchogue
500 North Ocean Avenue
Patchogue, NY 11772
[631] 475-0098
