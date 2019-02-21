Newsday Notices
Macken Mortuary
52 Clinton Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
(516) 766-3300
Henry Czuwak Notice
CZUWAK - Henry of Long Beach, NY formerly of Rockville Centre, NY on February 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Susan (nee: Kretzman). Loving and devoted father of David (Noriko) Gallagher, Jennifer (Brian) Nevill, Andreya (Michael) Dalianis, and Stephanie (Kevin) Lombardi. Cherished grandfather of eight. Dear brother of John, and Olga (Walter) Saukin. Reposing Macken Mortuary, Rockville Centre Chapel, 52 Clinton Avenue, Friday 2-4, 7-9pm. Funeral Mass St. Agnes Cathedral Saturday 10:30am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations to the Rockville Centre Breast Coalition, PO Box 933, Rockville Centre, NY 11571 or the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, www.jdrf.org would be appreciated. www.mackenmortuary.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 21, 2019
