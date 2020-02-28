|
DONALD - Henry F., Esq. of Ronkonkoma, NY on February 26, 2020 in his 83rd year. Beloved husband of Carol. Loving father of Mary Matthews (Geoffrey), Henry Donald (Deidra), Kevin Donald, Frank Nolan, Jim Nolan, John Nolan and Robert Nolan. Cherished grandfather of Michael, Jonathan, Julia, Jake, Marquis, Tyler, Cody, Ashley and Austin. Devoted brother of Elizabeth Victory (the late John). He was preceded in death by his cherished sisters and brothers in laws Margaret Lindner (Paul) and Joan Pedian (Charles). Reposing Moloney's Lake Funeral Home and Crema- tion Center, 132 Ronkonkoma Avenue, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY with Visitation Sunday 2-6 PM and where a religious service will be held at 3:30 PM. Funeral Mass Monday 12 PM at St. Joseph's RC Church, Ronkonkoma. Interment Cal- verton National Cemetery, Calverton, New York. www.moloneyfh.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Henry's name to a youth .
Published in Newsday on Feb. 28, 2020