|
|
LAPINE - Henry E. of Levittown on May 8, 2019. Devoted husband of the late Joanne. Beloved father of the late Denise Graham, Suzanne Glatz (John), the late Henry (Heather), Leslie Costa, Robert (Donna), Stephen (Kathy), Timothy (Debbie), Ann, and the late Paul. Also survived by 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Loving brother of Winifred Burton, the late Joseph and the late Katherine Scott. Retired from Long Island Lighting Company after a 29 year career. The family will receive friends Wednesday 3-5 & 7-9pm at The Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, Inc., 2786 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown. Funeral Mass Thursday 9:45am @ Holy Family RC Church, Hicksville. Cremation Private.
Published in Newsday on May 11, 2019