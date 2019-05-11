Home

Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Levittown
2786 Hempstead Turnpike
Levittown, NY 11756
(516) 796-0400
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
9:45 AM
Holy Family RC Church
Hicksville, NY
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Levittown
2786 Hempstead Turnpike
Levittown, NY 11756
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Levittown
2786 Hempstead Turnpike
Levittown, NY 11756
LAPINE - Henry E. of Levittown on May 8, 2019. Devoted husband of the late Joanne. Beloved father of the late Denise Graham, Suzanne Glatz (John), the late Henry (Heather), Leslie Costa, Robert (Donna), Stephen (Kathy), Timothy (Debbie), Ann, and the late Paul. Also survived by 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Loving brother of Winifred Burton, the late Joseph and the late Katherine Scott. Retired from Long Island Lighting Company after a 29 year career. The family will receive friends Wednesday 3-5 & 7-9pm at The Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, Inc., 2786 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown. Funeral Mass Thursday 9:45am @ Holy Family RC Church, Hicksville. Cremation Private.
Published in Newsday on May 11, 2019
