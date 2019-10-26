Home

Henry Gartelmann Notice
GARTELMANN- Henry Martin, age 91, of East Northport on October 24, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Eloise. Dear father of Marty (Diane) and Paul (Joanne). Cherished grandfather of Amy and Paige. Henry was a proud WW II Navy veteran and had a long career as a branch manager for Chase Manhattan Bank. Visitation will be Sunday 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 p.m. at the Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Service Monday 11:30a.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Flushing Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 532 Broadhollow Road, Suite 118, Melville, NY 11747 www.BFHLI.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 26, 2019
