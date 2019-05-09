|
JOHNSON - Henry, 90, of Huntington Station, NY, passed peacefully at home surrounded by family on May 7, 2019. Charter member of the SCPD. Proud Korean War veteran. Beloved husband of 61 years to Rosalind. Cherished father of Karen (Cashell), Susan (Kelly) and Kristine Davila (Angel). Loving Grandfather of Ethan, Anna, and James. He is Loved and will be missed by family and friends. Visitation Friday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:30 AM at St.Hugh's Church, Huntington Station. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the . maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 9, 2019