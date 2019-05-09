Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Johnson

Notice Condolences Flowers

Henry Johnson Notice
JOHNSON - Henry, 90, of Huntington Station, NY, passed peacefully at home surrounded by family on May 7, 2019. Charter member of the SCPD. Proud Korean War veteran. Beloved husband of 61 years to Rosalind. Cherished father of Karen (Cashell), Susan (Kelly) and Kristine Davila (Angel). Loving Grandfather of Ethan, Anna, and James. He is Loved and will be missed by family and friends. Visitation Friday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:30 AM at St.Hugh's Church, Huntington Station. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the . maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M.A. Connell Funeral Home
Download Now