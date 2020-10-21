FOLEY - Henry L. died on October 16, 2020, in Manhasset, NY on Long Island. Mr. Foley was born to Henry J. and Margaret H. Foley, in a farmhouse in Bellingham, MA on December 30, 1920. A graduate of Woonsocket High School in RI, he went on to serve honorably in World War II in the Eighth Army Air Force as a part of an aerial photo reconnaissance unit attached to General Patton's Third Army. Upon his return to the United States, he studied and received his degree in accounting from Bryant College. In 1950, he took a teaching position at Bryant and remained there until his retirement in 1990. He was the driving force on the Bryant College building and planning committee to move the campus from the East Side of Providence to North Smithfield where it grew from a small business school into the Uni-versity that it is today. During the mid-1960's, he organized the first union for college educators in Rhode Island. In January 1952, Henry wed Virginia D. Mussi, a valedictory graduate of Woonsocket High School. They had a long and loving marriage and together they raised two children, a son, Henry and a daughter, Anne. Henry and Virginia were inseparable for 63 years, until she predeceased him in February 2015. To friends, family and colleagues what distinguished Henry most was his thinking; he never denied, seldom affirmed, but always questioned. His temperament and habit of mind were such that he was drawn to speculation about the big metaphysical questions. This fit well with his quiet, but unshakable faith in God and Catholicism. Henry is survived by his daughter Anne Holdreith, her husband Mark, and their two sons, Sean and Colin Holdreith, of Manhasset, NY. He is also survived by his son Henry Foley, his wife Karin Foley, of Plandome, NY and by their two daughters, Laura Ulrich (nee Foley) and her husband Adam, and their daughter, and Henry's great-grand daughter, Juliet, of Winter-ville, NC, and Erica Foley and her husband Ryan Sugden, of Denver, CO. Henry will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Charitable donations in his name may be directed to SmileTrain.org