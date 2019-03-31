Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Calverton National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for henry lennox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

henry lennox


1925 - 2019 Notice Condolences
henry lennox Notice
LENNOX, JR. - Henry K. Hank was born in 1925, only child of Hilda and Henry, in Jamaica, NY. He became a pilot in 1943 and flew over 50 unarmed missions in a P-38 as a photo reconnaissance pilot; as a 1st Lieutenant in the Army Air Force he earned many medals, including the WWII Victory Medal. He attended Syracuse University and received a B.S. in Business. There, he met and married Sally Slack Lennox. He is survived by their four children, Terry, Gail (Russ) Kaiser, Karen, and Laurie (Walter) Priestley. Aside from being a successful business man, he truly enjoyed taking his three oldest grand- daughters to such places as Yosemite and Washington, D.C. He flew to Washington, D.C. as part of the WWII Honors Program. As a gift, his children surprised him with a flight on a restored P-38. On Veterans Day, he enjoyed speaking at schools, educating children about WWII. He was known for his sense of humor, quick wit, intelligence, generosity, and his warmth. Having recently stopped golfing, he drove till his last day. He is also survived by his grand- children Caitlin, Cori, Jessica, Alexander, Megan and Allison, and many, many friends. Family will receive visitors Monday and Tuesday 2-4pm & 7-9pm at Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SSPWY), Wantagh, NY. Interment at Calverton National Cemetery will take place Wednesday at 11am. osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now