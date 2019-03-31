LENNOX, JR. - Henry K. Hank was born in 1925, only child of Hilda and Henry, in Jamaica, NY. He became a pilot in 1943 and flew over 50 unarmed missions in a P-38 as a photo reconnaissance pilot; as a 1st Lieutenant in the Army Air Force he earned many medals, including the WWII Victory Medal. He attended Syracuse University and received a B.S. in Business. There, he met and married Sally Slack Lennox. He is survived by their four children, Terry, Gail (Russ) Kaiser, Karen, and Laurie (Walter) Priestley. Aside from being a successful business man, he truly enjoyed taking his three oldest grand- daughters to such places as Yosemite and Washington, D.C. He flew to Washington, D.C. as part of the WWII Honors Program. As a gift, his children surprised him with a flight on a restored P-38. On Veterans Day, he enjoyed speaking at schools, educating children about WWII. He was known for his sense of humor, quick wit, intelligence, generosity, and his warmth. Having recently stopped golfing, he drove till his last day. He is also survived by his grand- children Caitlin, Cori, Jessica, Alexander, Megan and Allison, and many, many friends. Family will receive visitors Monday and Tuesday 2-4pm & 7-9pm at Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SSPWY), Wantagh, NY. Interment at Calverton National Cemetery will take place Wednesday at 11am. osheafuneral.com Published in Newsday from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary