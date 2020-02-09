Home

Henry Louis (Lou) D'Arienzo

Henry Louis (Lou) D'Arienzo Notice
D'ARIENZO - Henry Louis (Lou), 91, formerly of Com-mack, died on November 6, 2016, in Leesburg, Virginia. Beloved husband, father and friend. He was survived by his wife of 67 years, Joan, and three of his four daughters and their families, including three grandchildren. Born in Ozone Park, he lived most of his life on Long Island. He had a long career in the financial and insurance industries, retiring in 1997. He was a dedicated and active member and leader of local, regional and national arms of the charitable Society of St. Vincent de Paul for more than 60 years. He was proud of his WWII service in the Marines. He was inurned in Arlington Cemetery on April 24, 2017. Think of him while performing an anonymous act of charity.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 9, 2020
