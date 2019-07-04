|
|
Flerx- Henry Robert of North Babylon, LI, on July 3, 2019. Beloved husband of the the late Elaine Flerx. Loving father of John Henry Flerx (Patrice), Valerie Vlacancich (Raymond) and the late Ellen DeMonte. Faithful companion Carmen. Cherished grandfather of Joseph DeMonte (Ashley), Raymond Vlacancich (Liz), Ashley White (John), Kristen Watkins (Mark), Erika Goldstein (Alex), Tyler Flerx, Jordan Flerx and Nicole Stratton. Adored great grandfather of Joseph, Olivia and Makayla. Founder of Alliance Paper and Packaging. Avid Boater. Past Commodore of the Anchorage Yacht Club. Proud United States Marine Corp. Veteran having served during the Korean War. Reposing at the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial, Saturday 9:45am, at St. Matthew R.C. Church, Dix Hills, LI. Entombment Pinelawn Memorial Park, Pinelawn, LI. Visiting Friday 2:00pm until 4:30pm and 7:00pm until 9:30pm. WWW.CHAPEYFAMILY.COM
Published in Newsday from July 4 to July 5, 2019