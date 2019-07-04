Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
(631) 661-5644
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
7:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Matthew R.C. Church
Dix Hills, LI, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Flerx
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Robert Flerx

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry Robert Flerx Notice
Flerx- Henry Robert of North Babylon, LI, on July 3, 2019. Beloved husband of the the late Elaine Flerx. Loving father of John Henry Flerx (Patrice), Valerie Vlacancich (Raymond) and the late Ellen DeMonte. Faithful companion Carmen. Cherished grandfather of Joseph DeMonte (Ashley), Raymond Vlacancich (Liz), Ashley White (John), Kristen Watkins (Mark), Erika Goldstein (Alex), Tyler Flerx, Jordan Flerx and Nicole Stratton. Adored great grandfather of Joseph, Olivia and Makayla. Founder of Alliance Paper and Packaging. Avid Boater. Past Commodore of the Anchorage Yacht Club. Proud United States Marine Corp. Veteran having served during the Korean War. Reposing at the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial, Saturday 9:45am, at St. Matthew R.C. Church, Dix Hills, LI. Entombment Pinelawn Memorial Park, Pinelawn, LI. Visiting Friday 2:00pm until 4:30pm and 7:00pm until 9:30pm. WWW.CHAPEYFAMILY.COM
Published in Newsday from July 4 to July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now