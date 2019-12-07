|
STANZIALE - Henry Michael, Esq., proprietor of the Law Office of Henry Stanziale, Esq., age 76, of South Huntington, formerly of Sands Point, on December 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Jean. Loving father of Thomas (Natalie), Christian (Jessica), and Henry Jr. (Lindsay). Adored grandfather of five grandchildren. Dear brother of Anthony, Eugene, Thomas, and John. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30am at St. Peter of Alcantara RC Church, 1327 Port Washington Blvd., Port Washington. Interment Nassau Knolls Cemetery. Donations in his memory to will be greatly appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 7, 2019